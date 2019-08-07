Police taser man in possession of a MACHETE in Boston today

Officers from Lincolnshire Police were called to reports of a man weilding a machete in Boston this morning.

Officers rushed to the scene at Wide Bargate, where the man was tasered.

An eye witness on the scene said a woman ran into her shop saying the man had jumped in front of her care and slashed her car tyres.

Writing on the Facebook group Emergency Community Group (BOSTON) - another woman commented: “Not sure what the situation is at the moment but my husband rang to say he saw a man wielding a machete tasered on John Adams way not long ago. Heard traffic is a nightmare.”

More on this story as we get it.