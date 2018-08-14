Police update: Three males questioned in relation to Boston McDonald's incident

Police say that they have today spoken to three males in relation to an incident in McDonald's in Boston last week.

CCTV footage has been widely circulated showing a member of staff at the restaurant allegedly being attacked as families and children looked on.

The footage of last Tuesday's incident has gone viral, with thousands watching it, after it was shared on Facebook.

In a statement issued this afternoon, police said: "Three males aged 17, 20 and 43 voluntarily attended a police station this morning over a number of offences in connection with an incident at McDonald’s, Boston, on August 7.

"They have all been released under investigation, pending a charging decision by the Crown Prosecution Service.

"No other suspects are sought in connection with this incident.”