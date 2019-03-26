Police want to speak to women in pictures after woman in 70s has her purse stolen in Boston shop

Police have issued pictures of two women they want to speak to after a woman in her 70s had her purse snatched while in a Boston shop.

Lincolnshire police say they are looking for help identifying the two women pictured to assist them in a theft investigation.

It follows an incident on 19 March when the woman in her 70s entered the Peacocks store in Pescod Square, Boston.

Whilst shopping, she was followed by two women who are reporters to have stolen her purse from her handbag.

It happened at around 1pm.

The victim realised her purse had been stolen after leaving the store, and contacted the police.

One woman was described as white, with long dark hair tied in a bun, approx. 30-40-years-old. She was described as wearing glasses on her head, wearing a beige jacket with a large, white scarf around her neck.

The second woman was described as white, with dark hair tied up, approx 30-40-years-old. She was described as wearing a large, grey coat and blue jeans and carrying a brown hand bag over her shoulder.

Anyone who can help identify the women in the pictures, or provide any other information, is asked to contact 101 quoting incident 277 of 19/03, or email force.control@lincs.pnn.police.uk quoting the same incident number in the subject line. Alternatively, you can contact Crime Stoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.