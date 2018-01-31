Police were forced to spray man who ‘grabbed officers legs and reused to let go’

Police had to use spray on a man who grabbed an officer’s legs and refused to let go or have handcuffs put on him after a disturbance outside a Boston night club during New Year’s Eve celebrations, a court has been told.

Aleksejs Selkovs, 24, of Wyberton Low Road, admitted using threatening behaviour and to resisting arrest, when he appeared at Boston Magistrates Court.

The magistrates heard that at 5am on New Year’s Day, police saw Selkovs involved in a fight outside the Piranha night club in Sibsey Lane.

He was advised to leave but he didn’t and continued to punch out at another man, said Jim Clare, prosecuting.

He said Selkovs resisted the officers and grabbed hold of an officer’s legs and refused to let go or have handcuffs put on him and the police had to use a spray, said Mr Clare.

He added that a woman came up and punched the officer while his legs were being held.

In mitigation, Tony Davies said Selkovs, who had no previous similar convictions, had very little memory of what had occurred.

He said Selkovs had brain cancer and had only a few years left to live.

Magistrates imposed 12 month conditional discharge and fined him £310 and ordered him to pay £115 in costs and charges.