Prolific offender is banned from EVERY shop in Boston town centre

Police are urging people to let them know of a prolific offender who has been banned from all shops in Boston town centre breaches the order.

Shaun Overton, 41, of no fixed address, was found guilty of shop theft when he appeared at Boston Magistrates’ Court recently.

And magistrates handed him a shop ban which could see him jailed for five years if he breaks it.

Magistrates’ gave Overton a 10 week suspended prison sentence - and a two year Criminal Behaviour Order.

The CBO prohibits Overton from entering any retail outlet within the DPPO area of Boston.

It also forbids him from acting in a manner that causes or is likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress to any person in the borough of Boston.

The CBO runs for two years, until January 3, 2021.

Lincolnshire Police said that since 2015, he has been arrested numerous times for various offences including theft, drug offences,and failing to comply.

Officers say any breach of the prohibitions is an offence for which he can be arrested and could face up to five years imprisonment for this breach.

And a force spokesperson said that if anyone suspectedOverton was disobeying the order and have any relevant information, they should contact the police on 101.