Public can turn up or tune in to assurance meetings held between Police and Crime Commissioner and Chief Constable

Lincolnshire residents will be able to attend or tune in to new public assurance meetings being launched by the Police and Crime Commissioner Marc Jones and the Chief Constable of Lincolnshire Police.

PCC Marc Jones holds regular meetings with the Chief, Bill Skelly, to review police performance and has taken the decision to open the meetings to the public.

Residents will also, for the first time, be able to send in questions in advance of the Public Assurance Meetings and, if they fall within the scope of the meeting, will be answered by the Chief Constable.

The meeting will also be used to present information about police performance for the previous three months and will include statistics on crime, police response, demand, how quickly the force processes cases and their outcomes. Questions from the public will need to be submitted in writing and five working days in advance of the meeting.

All the answers and reports from the meeting will also be published in the days following the discussion. The meetings will be held four times a year.

The first ever meeting will take place on Monday August 12 from 2pm until 4pm and will be held in the Council Chamber at Lincolnshire County Council’s office in Lincoln. Deadline for submission of public questions will be Friday August 2.

“I passionately believe in the democratic process and I believe it is crucial that the public get a chance to both be well informed and able to ask questions about the performance of their police force,” said Mr Jones.

“I believe this is an important step towards our residents seeing how well their tax money is being spent and I am delighted we have been able open these discussions to everyone.”

Mr Skelly added: “This is another fantastic opportunity for us to engage with our communities. Not only will residents in Lincolnshire now be able to see the process by which their police service is held to account, but they can also now be involved in that very process. This means we can tackle the topics that are important to people who live and work here, and I would encourage anyone who wants to put something to myself and the Commissioner to get involved.”