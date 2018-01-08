Public told not to approach prisoner who jumped over wall at North Sea Camp near Boston

Police are warning people not to approach this criminal who jumped over a wall as HMP North Sea Camp near Boston last night.

Officers are searching for Peter McGlade after he jumped over the wall at 6.10pm on Sunday, January 8. It is believed he may still be in the local area and a search consisting of police officers, the drone, dog support unit and air support is underway looking for McGlade.

He is described as 5ft 5" tall, has brown hair, is clean shaven, has an oval shaped face, and a scar on his right hand. He was last seen wearing dark clothing with possibly a green hoody.

McGlade is currently serving a custodial sentence for burglary. If you have seen this man or come across him, do not approach him but call 999 quoting incident 286 of 7 January.