Public warned not to approach convicted rapist who fled from North Sea Camp

Police are still looking for a convicted rapist who absconded from an open prison near Boston.

The public are being warned not to approach Stephen Tierney, who absconded from North Sea Camp on Wednesday.

CCTV footage of Stephen Tierney

Tierney, 39, was last seen in Boston Market Place.

He is around 5’7, small build, brown / ginger hair, with a tattoo saying “wrist” on his right arm.

He may have used public transport to travel to Lincoln.

Tierney has connections to Northamptonshire and London.

A police spokesperson said: "Tierney has been assessed as posing a medium risk of violence towards the public who are advised not to approach him.

"He is serving a sentence for a previous rape offence.

"Any sightings or information please contact 101 quoting incident number 316 of 3 July. If an emergency, call 999."