RAF serviceman banned for drink drive offence

An RAF serviceman was arrested by military police on the base at RAF Coningsby after he was seen swerving in his car and breaking the base’s own speed limit.

Nathan James Arrowsmith, 27, whose home address is at Milnthorpe in Cumbria, admitted driving with excess alcohol on Old Boston Road, Coningsby, when he appeared at Boston Magistrates Court.

Prosecuting, Paul Woods, said that military police called the civilian police at 3am on August 17, after Arrowsmith had been seen driving from the main road onto the base in his Peugeot 208, using only sidelights and with an indicator going non-stop.

He said Arrowsmith was seen to swerve around in the road and to exceed the base speed limit.

He gave a positive breath test and provided a reading of 58 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, the legal limit being 35.

Mitigating, Philippa Chatterton said Arrowsmith had been in the RAF for 11⁄2 years and that his military duties would be affected by his driving ban.

The magistrates fined Arrowsmith £260 and ordered him to pay £115 in costs and charges.

He was banned from driving for 16 months but was offered the drink drivers’ rehabilitation course which will reduce the period of the ban by 16 weeks.