Rapist jailed for 13 years after ‘horrific’ crimes left victim ‘helpless, isolated and withdrawn

A man has been jailed for 13 years following a series of sex and assault offences which left his victim ‘helpless, isolated and withdrawn.

Tomas Vaiciunas, 36, of no fixed address, was found guilty of two counts of rape and four counts of common assault following a five-day trial at Lincoln Crown Court.

Vaiciunas was charged on 9 June this year, remanded and appeared at Lincoln Magistrates on 10 June, after the victim reported his offences to police.

DC Kerry-Anne Kinroy, of Boston CID, said: “The crimes committed by this offender were horrific and resulted in the victim feeling helpless, isolated and withdrawn. I hope that this sentence allows the victim to begin to rebuild her confidence and get her life back.”

“We hope that this case will give people the courage to know that they can come forward and report this type of crime. We will always believe the victim and support the victim throughout the process. This type of offence will not be tolerated.”

Vaicunas was sentenced on Friday.