Returning barbecue led to driving ban for Boston man

A man who was stopped by police when driving home after returning a barbecue he had borrowed from a friend was found to be more than twice over the legal limit for alcohol, Boston Magistrates’ Court has heard.

Ilie Deiac, 28, of Hartley Street, Boston, who admitted the offence, was seen by police at 7.10am on April 7, swerving across the A52 Lister Way with both his left and right indicators going and almost stopping twice.

When he was arrested he was found to have 71 microgrammes of alcohol in his breath, more than twice the legal limit of 35.

Mitigating, Suleman Baig said he had borrowed a barbecue from a friend for a party the night before and he was on a day off work.

Mr Baig said Deiac had not intended to drive the next day, but his friend had telephoned and asked for it back and he was on his way home from delivering it.

Deiac was banned from driving for 18 months but was offered the drink drivers’ rehabilitation course, which will reduce the period of the ban by 18 weeks.

He was also fined £300 by magistrates and was also ordered to pay £315 in costs and charges.