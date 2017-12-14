REVEALED: What inmates in our prisons will be tucking into on Christmas Day

Prison bosses have revealed the menu inmates in English prisons can expect this Christmas.

The special menus, published on gov.uk and on offer at facilities across England, vary slightly from prison to prison, but most offer up to four different lunch options to inmates.

At HMP Littlehey near Huntingdon in Cambridgeshire prisoners can choose from either sliced turkey, head on trout, seasonal filled vegetable vol-au-vent, a vegan nut roast or ½ a roast chicken (halal).

At HMP North Sea Camp near Boston in Lincolnshire there is the choice from: Roast turkey garnished, Roast turkey garnished halal, Honey roast ham, Country mushroom pie or Louisiana tenders, served with potatoes and two vegetables, followed by Christmas pudding and custard.

Meanwhile Christmas lunch at HMP Lincoln is Roast turkey, Stuffing and Pig in blanket, or Vegan Schnitzel, or Fish Bake, served with Roast potatoes, Carrots, Sprouts and followed by Christmas Pudding.

The Prison Service said the festive menus were prepared at no extra cost as they were funded out of existing catering budgets.