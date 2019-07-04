SCAM ALERT: Police appeal for help tracing man in CCTV image after £26,000 New Bolingbrook fraud

A warning has been issued after a fraudster tricked a man in his 60s into handing over £26,000.

Lincolnshire Police have issued CCTV images of a man they would like to speak to in relation to the crime earlier this year.

CCTV image of a man police would like to talk to

The victim, who lives in New Bolingbrook, Boston, was tricked into handing over the money to pay for repairs to the roof of his property.

The repairs were never completed.

The incident happened in April, although police have only just released details and images.

A spokesperson said: "We are appealing for help to identify this man as it is believed he may be able to assist our investigation into an incident of fraud which took place in New Bolingbroke, Boston.

"If you recognise this man, please call 101 quoting incident 226 of 8 April 2019. You can also report anonymously by visiting Crimestoppers or calling 0800 555 111."