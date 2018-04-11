Scam warning: fraudsters impersonating police officers conning Lincolnshire residents out of thousands

Lincolnshire residents are being targeted by fraudsters impersonating police officers, with individual losses amounting to several thousands of pounds.

Lincolnshire Police are issuing a warning that this scam involves victims being told to purchase high value goods or to withdraw large amounts of cash to hand over to a police officer who will visit their address to collect it at a later time.

The fraudsters allege the goods or the money are counterfeit items.

Be aware the police would never ask anyone to do this.

The force is asking people to make their elderly family members aware of this scam, and to raise as much awareness as possible.

Report all fraud offences to Action Fraud, or call 101.

www.actionfraud.police.uk Tel: 0300 123 2040