Second armed robbery in two days in Boston as woman is threatened with knife

Police are investigating a second armed robbery in Boston in two days.

The robbery took place between 7.10pm and 7.20pm yesterday (Saturday January 13) at O & M Market Shop on Witham Place in Boston.

Two men, one armed with a knife and both with their faces covered, entered the shop and demanded money.

They took a quantity of cash from the till along with the till drawer before leaving.

Both males left on bicycles towards the direction of the Market Place.

The lone female member of staff in the shop was left shocked by the incident but not physically hurt.

It is not believed that this incident is linked to the convenience store robbery on Vauxhall Road that took place on Friday.

If witnessed anything in relation to the incident, or if you you have any information that you think could help the enquiry, please call Lincolnshire Police on 101 quoting incident 365 of 13/01/2018.