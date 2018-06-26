Several Lincolnshire schools receive new bomb threats - police investigating

Lincolnshire Police are receiving reports from several county schools this morning that they have received bomb threats

These malicious communications are currently being treated as a hoax and police are working with national agencies, and other forces, to investigate where the communications originate from.

If your school has received a similar message, please report it by calling 101.

Alternatively click this email link and please put reference 62 of 26 June in the subject box: force.control@lincs.pnn.police.uk