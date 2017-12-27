Six arrested after man suffers head injury

Six people arrested on Christmas Day after a 29-year-old man suffered a head injury in the early hours have been ‘released under investigation’.

Lincolnshire Police confirmed they had been called to ‘an altercatio’n in the Brothertoft Road and Sydney Street area of Boston at about 1.40am.

They said the man, described as local, was taken to Queen’s Medical Centre at Nottingham and was detained for treatment.

Six other people, two men and four women described as all being in their 20s and also described as local to the area, were arrested to be questioned about the incident.

A spokesman confirmed this morning (Wednesday) that: “All of the arrested have now been released under investigation.”

The area was closed off for scenes of crime examinations to take place later that morning.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 and quote incident 33 of December 25.