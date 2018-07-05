Spitters and litter louts in Boston named, shamed and fined by council

More than 30 street litter louts and spitters in Boston have been named and shamed by the Council

And they have all ended up with £500 bills through the court after not paying the initial fixed penalty notice of £75 issued by Boston Borough Council.

The councillor responsible for waste services in the borough says this clearly shows that the Council will not simply ignore those who commit such offences.

And if they refuse to pay the fixed penalty, they will face a much bigger bill, stressed Cllr David Brown, portfolio holder for waste services.

"This is the second batch of people who have littered the streets and have found, to their extreme cost, that they haven't got away with it," he said.

"They could have not littered or spat in the street, but they did and were caught doing it.

"They could have paid a £75 fixed penalty, but they didn't. Perhaps they thought, wrongly, that it wouldn't be pursued.

"Now, because we have had to hand this matter on to the courts it has cost many of them £500 and they now have a record. If more litter and fail to pay they will also end up before the courts.

"The council does not receive any of this money from the courts - this is not about making money; this is about making people less likely to litter so we can keep the town looking clean and tidy."

The majority of those dealt with were fined £220, ordered to pay costs of £250, and issued with a £30 surcharge.

All were dealt with in their absence by Lincoln Magistrates. The Council has issued a full list of those fined.

Those following who had failed to pay their fixed penalty for littering were fined £220 with £250 costs and £30 surcharge were: Laura Duoblyte, 32 Castle Square, Boston; Paul Featherstone, 14 Broadfield Lane, Boston; Artur Malek, 44 Riverside, Boston; Mandy Grant, R6 Senior Close, Chapple Hill Marina, Caravan Park, Lincoln; Alan Jones, R6 Senior Close, Chapple Hill Marina, Caravan Park, Lincoln; Aleksejs Novikovs, 11 Tower Road, Boston; Tomas Danilaitis, 13 Norfolk Street, Boston; Szczepan Warchol, 3 Pulvertoft Lane, Boston; Kremena Georgieva, 5 Tower Road, Boston; Cristian Gherhes, Flat 4, 59 Wide Bargate, Boston; Gheorghe Mirsanu, 5 Musician Mews, Kirton; Betty Maltby, 2 Tower View Hirsington, Woodhall Spa; Jaroslaw Majer, 1c Trinity Street, Boston; Mihai Costia, 12 Trafalgar Place, Boston.

The following who had failed to pay for littering were fined £220 with £252 costs and £30 surcharge: Vickie Barton, 56 Jubilee Avenue, Boston; Vasile Popa, 43 Pulvertoft Lane, Boston; Emilia Kaminska, 17 St Bedes, Boston; Amy Newcombe, 12 Fulney Avenue, Spalding; Cristian Burcea, Flat 3, 46 West Street, Boston.

The following who had failed to pay for spitting were fined £220 with £250 costs and £30 surcharge: Renars Rasins, 2 Oxford Street, Boston; Emar Dadaci, 12 Trafalgar Place, Boston; Ruslan Berlixovs, 83 Granville Street, Boston; Lukas Draginas, 7 Fydell Crescent, Boston; Agris Kozlovskis, 35 Granville Street, Boston; Lukasz Zehner, 13 Manor Gardens, Boston.

The following who had failed to pay for spitting were fined £220 with £252 costs and £30 surcharge: Dima Sinicen, 64 Hartley Street, Boston; Mihai Vrabie, 43 Pulvertoft Lane, Boston; Adrian Wolanski, 133D Fenside Road, Boston. Emar Dadaci, 12 Trafalgar Place, Boston, littering, £220, no costs, £30. Sabrina Zukowska, Flat C, Trinty Street, Boston, littering, £100, £252, £30. Miroslav Adamovic, 22 High Street, Boston, littering, £100, £252, £30. Callam Evans, 25B Chapple Road, Ingoldmells, littering, £100, £252, £30.