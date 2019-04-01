Stickney mum claiming disability benefits over a three year period was an accomplished kickboxer, court told

A mum who claimed disability benefits on the basis she was unable to walk for even a short distance unaided was exposed as a fraud after investigators discovered she was an accomplished kickboxer, Lincoln Crown Court was told.

Tammy Horton was granted disability living allowance and then PIP (Personal Independent Payment) payment after claiming to be so immobile that she used a wheelchair or walked with sticks.

She claimed she spent most of her day in her pyjamas because she found it too painful to get dressed.

Lisa Hardy, prosecuting, said “She claimed disability living allowance and subsequently PIP over a three year period.

“She said she had serious and chronic conditions. She said she was limited to walking with crutches or using a wheelchair and that she was on morphine to control the pain.”

“In February 2015 she made a claim for PIP. A health assessor came out to see her and she confirmed the extent of her illness.

“She completed a lengthy application process and in interview she had such severe pelvic inflammatory disease that it affected her mobility.

“She said she did her food shopping online or sometimes would do click and collect. She said her husband would collect her prescription.

“She told how she would live in her pyjamas for the majority of the day because it was too painful to get dressed.

“She said she would struggle to walk more than 20 metres. She was asked to perform a number of physical tasks which she said she could not complete. As a result she was awarded PIP.

“An investigation subsequently showed that Miss Horton as far back as January 2014 had in fact joined a kickboxing club and was a regular member. She competed in competitions. “

Horton was placed under surveillance and investigators watched her driving on the school run and shopping. She was seen walking independently without support.

As a result Horton was called in for interview and told DWP officials that she was genuinely ill and was not cheating the system.

Horton, 31, of Folly Lane, Stickney, admitting failing to notify the DWP of a change in circumstance between 5 February 2014 and 25 March 2015. She also admitted making a false statement to obtain PIP between 25 March 2015 and 10 May 2017. In total she received benefits totalling £21,928 to which she was not entitled.

She was given a 10 month jail sentence suspended for two years.

Judge Andrew Easteal, passing sentence, told her “The contrast between the picture you painted and the reality of the life you were living is breathtaking. This was a planned, detailed, gross deception that went on for several years. It was just inexcusable.

“However the doctor does make it clear that you suffer from serious medical conditions.”

Edna Leonard, in mitigation, said that Horton does suffer from illnesses but was not entitled to the level of benefits she was receiving.

“Her chronic pelvic disease is recorded. She also suffers from fibromyalgia. She is bi polar and has mental health difficulties. She would have been entitled to some assistance but not what she got.”

Miss Leonard said that Horton has a young daughter whose life would be ruined if she were jailed immediately and urged that she be given a suspended sentence.