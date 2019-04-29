Swineshead man banned from Skegness caravan site after attack on bar manager

A Swineshead man who attacked the manager at a Skegness holiday site bar has had to sell the family caravan because he was banned from the site, a court was told.

Joe Stuart Blackwell, 25, of Stumpcross Lane, admitted assaulting Stephen Clover by beating and also to possession of four small plastic bags of cocaine, which were found on him when he was arrested following the incident.

Prosecuting at Boston Magistrates Court, Marie Stace said that Blackwell, together with his partner and her parents, were in Finnigans Bar at the Beacon Park holiday site in Skegness at 9.30pm on March 30 and were asked to leave because they had become too loud and boisterous.

She said the bar manager, Mr Clover, escorted them out but a confrontation developed outside and Blackwell punched Mr Clover and two of them fell to the ground until Blackwell was pulled off.

She said the police were called and he was arrested, after which the cocaine was found on him.

She said that when he was interviewed, he said they had been out together all day and were 'in good spirits'.

Ms Stace said Blackwell admitted the fight had started between them and that it had been a 'verbal argument that got out of hand' and that he had 'got over agitated'.

Mitigating, Philippa Chatterton said the family had been staying in a caravan and were perhaps a little loud and boisterous but did not know why they had been asked to leave.

She said Blackwell was upset because his partner was in tears and there was a verbal altercation and he had lashed out.

Ms Chatterton said they were now banned from the site so had had to sell their caravan, losing £1,500 on the deal, and had also been fined £1,000 by the leisure site itself.

The magistrates fined him £350 and ordered him to pay £120 in costs and charges.