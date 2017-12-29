Ten arrested over Christmas Day assault as police renew appeal for information

Police have arrested a total of 10 people so far over an altercation on Christmas morning which saw a man taken to hospital with a serious head injury.

All ten have been subsequently released under investigation and police are renewing their appeal over the incident which took place in the Brothertoft Road and Sydney Street area of Boston at about 1.40am.

The 29-year-old victim was taken to Queen’s Medical Centre at Nottingham and is still detained for treatment.

At the time, six local people were arrested - two men and four women all in their twenties and were questioned about the incident and released under investigation.

Police later arrested a further four people who have also been released under investigation.

A spokesman said: “We would particularly like to speak to the driver of a black vehicle (believed to be a car) which passed as the incident was on-going, and a man and woman who walked past the altercation.”

They are looking for anyone who may have been in the area between 1am and 1.45am.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 and quote incident 33 of December 25.