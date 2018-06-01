Thief with ‘prestigious’ record jailed after series of crimes across Skegness and Boston

A prolific burglary, who was said to have been on a ‘rotating door’ at Lincoln Prison, has been jailed for six years following a crime wave across Skegness and Boston.

John Perry, 44, targeted two care homes, two sports clubs, a hotel, a shop, one house, a garage, and the Embassy Theatre before he was caught after his image was circulated by police.

Lincoln Crown Court heard the crime spree began on 2 March when Perry stole meat valued at £20 from a shop in Boston.

The next day Perry caused £200 damage to a door after forcing entry to the Woodside care home in Skegness.

Just hours later Perry was identified on CCTV as he stole a purse from behind reception at the Premier Inn in Skegness.

Later that month Perry stole a handbag containing a purse and sentimental photo from a Costcutter store in Skegness and he was spotted in a staff area at the Skegness Tyre Company.

He also stole a wallet from the staff room at the Embassy Theatre in Skegness after asking to use the toilet, and stole a purse and cash after forcing a door to Barratt Court in Skegness.

On 25 March Perry stole £60 cash from a pensioner at Skegness Indoor Bowls Centre and an “irreplaceable” photo of her late husband.

He also stole £67 in cash on 31 March after stealing a handbag from behind the bar at the Eagle pub in Skegness.

Perry then switched to Boston where he stole a wallett containing £300 from a man who was playing bridge at the Boston Lawn Tennis Club on 2 April.

The final offence occurred on 4 April when Perry stole two smart phones from a house in Church Street, Boston.

When Perry was arrested on suspicion of burglary he replied “which one” and refused to comment during his police interview.

Mark Achurch, prosecuting, said Perry had a ‘prestigious’ record for dishonesty and had twice been jailed for five years.

Neil Sands, mitigating, told the court Perry had been on a ‘rotating door’ at Lincoln Prison.

Mr Sands said: “He apologizes unreservedly, that might not hold much weight with the court or his victims.”

Perry, of no fixed address, admitted three charges of burglary, seven charges of non-dwelling burglary and one charge of theft between 2 March and 4 April.

Passing sentence Recorder Adrian Reynolds told Perry he had to treat him as a “professional criminal.”

The Recorder added: “As far as I can see you have spent most of your life in prison.”