A man was taken to hospital and three people arrested after a fight in Boston on Saturday night, July 14.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the altercation in Tunnard Street, Boston, at around 11pm.

A man in his 20s suffered a superficial injury and was taken to hospital for treatment. Officers arrested two men in their 20s and one woman in her 20s.

Anyone with information should call 101 quoting incident 549 of 14 July.