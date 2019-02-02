Three arrested after serious assault in Boston town centre leaves man in hospital

Three men have been arrested after a serious assault in Boston town centre this morning.

Police were called to Boston Market Place at the taxi rank opposite Pizza Milano about 3.45am this morning (Saturday).

Police news

An altercation had taken place and a man had been injured and was taken to Boston Pilgrim Hospital for treatment.

Three men were arrested and are in custody at Boston Police Station.

Police would like to hear from anyone who was in the area between about 3.45am and 4am this morning (Saturday) and saw the incident or who took photographs or video of it.

Call 101 in confidence and quote incident 58 of today 2nd February.