Three men arrested after man hurt in Boston roof fall incident are released without charge

Three men who were held by police after another man fell from a roof in an incident in Boston at the weekend have now been released without charge.

The incident happened on Sunday morning, and police said a man in his mid-twenties had fallen from the roof of a cafe called Crumbs in Dolphin Lane.

A statement initially said police were called to the scene at 9.30am yesterday and were investigating the matter as a ‘wounding with intent’ and three men were arrested.

Today, though, Lincolnshire Police revealed three had now been released without charge.

A statement went on to say that Evaldas Navickas, 32 of Albert Street Boston has been charged with burglary and criminal damage to property under £5,000.

He will appear before Boston Magistrates on 16 October.