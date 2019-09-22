Three men arrested for wounding after man falls from roof of Boston town centre business

Three men have been arrested on suspicion of ‘wounding with intent’ after a man fell from the roof of a town centre cafe this morning (Sunday).

The area around Dolphin Lane and the Market Place was cordoned off as numerous police officers investigated, joined by ambulance personnel this morning after a man in his mid-twenties was said to have fallen from the roof of Crumbs cafe on Dolphin Lane.

According to a Lincolnshire Police statement, the man is being treated for leg injuries in hospital.

It states: “We were called to the house about 9.30am this morning and have arrested three men whilst we investigate the matter as ‘wounding with intent’.

“Anyone who was in the area of Dolphin Lane or nearby Market Place and saw anything suspicious is asked to contact us on 101 and quote incident 148 of today (Sunday).”

There are no further details at this stage.