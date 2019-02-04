Three men released by police after serious Boston town centre assault leaves man in hospital

Three men, aged 18, 19 and 26, arrested on suspicion of GBH following a serious assault in Boston town centre and have been released under investigation.

Police were called to Boston Market Place at the taxi rank opposite Pizza Milano about 3.45am on Saturday, February 2.

Police news

An altercation had taken place and a man had been injured and was taken to Boston Pilgrim Hospital for treatment.

Three men were arrested but have since been released.

Officers would like to hear from anyone who was in the area between about 3.45am and 4am on Saturday morning and saw the incident or who took photographs or video of it.

Please call 101 in confidence and quote incident 58 of 2nd February.