Trial of man charged with wounding after stabbing in Boston sent to crown court

A man charged after a stabbing in Boston left a man in serious condition in hospital at the weekend has been sent to crown court.

Rafal Grochowski, 20, of Willoughby Road, Boston, entered no plea when he appeared before Lincoln Magistrates Court on a charge of wounding with intent today (Monday).

Magistrates sent the case to Lincoln Crown Court for 10am on Friday, May 25.

Grochowski was not given bail.

Police charged Grochowski in connection with an incident which took place on Saturday morning.

A man in his 20s was stabbed near the clock repair shop in West Street at 2.15am and was taken to Pilgrim Hospital with a serious injury.

A teenager who was initially arrested has since been released under investigation.

Police have said they are aware that a number of people were outside the Jolly Crispin pub and have appealed for witnesses with information that can help with the investigation to come forward.

Boston Policing Inspector Andy Morrice has previously said: “This is a highly unusual and terrible incident and we are working hard to establish what has happened and why. It is a criminal offence to carry a knife and police have powers to stop and search. There is absolutely no need carry a knife and it is extremely rare for us to come across someone doing so.

“Possession is extremely serious and those found to be carrying a knife can receive custodial sentences. If you believe someone is carrying a knife or other weapon, please ensure you report it immediately.”

Anyone who witnessed what happened is urged to call 101 quoting incident 25 of 14 April.