Trial of seven men accused of murder begins

The trial of seven people accused of murdering a man which has begun today (Thursday) is expected to last eight weeks.

Tautvydas Vainolavicius, 20, of Pen Street, Boston, Marjus Tomasevic, 19, of Pen Street, Boston, Pavel Grunt-Meyer, 30, of Crocketts Drive, Wisbech, Denis Kijakovskij, 28, of London Road, Wyberton, Mindaugas Cerneckas, 29, of Pen Street, Boston, Andrius Barauskas, 39, of Smalley Road, Boston and Donatos Dektiariovas, 37, from Pen Street, Boston appeared in court yesterday (Wednesday) where they spoke only to confirm their names, ages and addresses.

The seven were arrested and charged after Alberts Volkausks, 44, was found with a number of injuries at a house in Pen Street on September 23.

He died in hospital the following day.

During yesterday’s appearance a jury was sworn in and the case was been adjourned until today (Thursday, June 7).

The trial is expected to last around eight weeks.