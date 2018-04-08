Two arrested after incident in Louth involving 'sharp instrument' leaves two in hospital

Two teenagers have been arrested after an altercation in Louth in the early hours of this morning left two men with serious wounds and in need of hospital treatment.

Police were called to Eastgate near Samuels Nightclub in Louth about 2.50am this morning (Sunday) where two local men, both aged 19, had received injuries caused by a sharp instrument.

Both men were taken to Hull Royal Infirmary for treatment, their injuries are not believed to be life threatening or life changing.

Two men aged 18 and 16 were arrested and are being questioned about the incident.

A spokesperson from Samuels said "I would like to clarify that the incident did not take place at Samuels Nightclub but rather further down the road.



"Our security team and staff were first response to an unpleasant incident and were highly commended by the police in their immediate handling of the incident and the injured parties until further help arrived."

Enquiries continue and anyone who hasn’t already spoken to the police is asked to leave their details in confidence by calling 101 and quoting incident 78 of 8th April.