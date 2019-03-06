Two arrested after stolen car is tracked to Boston street

Two people have been arrested after a stolen car was tracked down in Boston last night.

Police were made aware late last night, Tuesday March 5, of a Cambridgeshire stolen vehicle entering the county via the A16, Kirton, and heading towards Boston.

Lincolnshire Police

A stolen vehicle – a Vauxhall Mokka – was located and stopped in Boston after entering the county at 10:17pm. One man – aged 25 - was arrested on suspicion of theft of motor vehicle and drink-driving.

A second vehicle – a VW Passat – was in convoy with the stolen vehicle. This car was stopped on Albert Terrace, Boston, and a 27-year-old woman was arrested nearby on suspicion of theft of motor vehicle and drink-driving.

If anyone saw these vehicles, or has any information, please contact us on 101 quoting incident 430 of 5 March, or by emailing force.control@lincs.pnn.police.uk putting the incident number in the subject line.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.