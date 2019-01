Two men have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man was stabbed to death in Boston today.

Police were called to Wormgate, Boston, at 12.25pm today, Thursday January 10, to a man in his 40s with stab wounds.

Police news

The man has since been pronounced dead.

Two men, aged 32 and 33, have been arrested on suspicion of murder.

They remain in police custody.

Enquiries are ongoing.

Anyone with information should call 101, quoting Incident 168 of January 10.