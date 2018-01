Two men have been charged today (Monday) over a number of burglaries in the Boston area which have taken place in January.

Lincolnshire Police have confirmed that Karolis Zelenkauskas, 19, of Norfolk Street, Boston was charged with six burglaries which all took place in January in the Boston area.

Aidas Siskauskas, also 19, of Irby Street, Boston was charged with one burglary, also committed in the Boston area in January.