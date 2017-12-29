Two further festive drink-drivers named by police

Two more people have been charged with drink-driving and named by police with one living in Boston and the other caught in the town.

Pawel Szynkler, 49, of Harrow Road, Skegness was arrested in Homers Lane, Boston on Wednesday and will appear before Boston Magistrates on January 24.

Joaquim Teixeira, 67, of Granville Street, Boston, was arrested on Argyle Street, Boston, yesterday (Thursday) and will appear before Boston Magistrates on January 24.

They join 30 others who have so far been named as part of Lincolnshire Police’s Think Don’t Drink campaign, which continues to run until Monday (New Year’s Day).

Of those, six drivers have had addresses in, or were caught in, Boston.

It is hoped that the move to name those charged ‘will make people think twice before getting behind the wheel’.

Inspector Ewan Gell from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “Drink-driving is still a problem in Lincolnshire but we are very good at catching offenders. I sincerely hope we don’t have to name a single person over these two weeks. Driving under the influence can be deadly, claims and ruins lives but is easily avoidable.

“Do not consume a drop if you are driving and be wary the morning after as you could still be over the limit.

“If we pull you over the consequences could be a losing your licence, a criminal record or even a prison sentence.”

Lincolnshire Police has made more than 1,000 arrests for drink driving in the last year and more than 150 arrests for driving under the influence of drugs.

Nearly 70 per cent of those people were charged.

The limits for drink-driving are 80 milligrammes of alcohol per 100 millilitres of blood, 35 microgrammes per 100 millilitres of breath or 107 milligrammes per 100 millilitres of urine

If anyone suspects someone is about to drive under the influence please call 101 or 999 in an emergency.