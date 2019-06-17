Two men accused of Boston town centre murder choose not to give evidence themselves

The two men accused of murdering a Boston man in a town centre incident today (Mon) each chose not to go into the witness box to give evidence to the jury at Lincoln Crown Court.

Darisuz Kaczkowski and Mariusz Skiba are alleged to have attacked Przemyslaw Cierniak, 41, in a car park off Wormgate in Boston.

The prosecution has told the jury that after entering the car park with the two men Mr Cierniak was stabbed three times as well as being kicked and punched.

He managed to get away and sought refuge in a nearby tanning studio where he collapsed. Emergency services were called and efforts were made to resuscitate him but he passed away.

Today as the defence case was due to start Kaczkowski’s barrister Brendan Kelly QC told the jury “We will not be calling the first defendant [Kaczkowski] to give evidence in this trial.”

Moments later William Harbage QC, for Skiba, told the jury “We are in a similar position. We will not be calling evidence.”

The jury earlier heard a statement from Mr Cierniak’s older brother Artur which was read out to them. He said that Przemyslaw Cierniak came to the UK 10 years ago from Poland and initially worked in a car wash in Northampton. He later moved to Boston where he worked in the fields.

In the statement he said: “Alcohol was always a problem for Przemyslaw. Three weeks ago he got a job.

“He smoked weed and took amphetamine. He spent his day drinking in the Market Place. He was a happy drunk and a good man.”

Earlier Mary Loram QC, prosecuting, told the jury that evidence indicated that it was Kaczkowski who stabbed Mr Cierniak .

She said “It is the Crown’s case that these two defendants were responsible for his death whichever one of them actually stabbed him. You will hear scientific and other evidence that indicates that was Kaczkowski.

“He died as a result of two main stab wounds to his chest area. These punctured both the liver and a lung leading to internal bleeding and thus death. He also had wounds that indicate defensive injuries as Mr Cierniak put up his arms to protect himself.”

Mariusz Skiba, 32, of no fixed address, and Dariusz Kaczkowski, 33, of Woodville Road, Boston, each deny the murder of Mr Cierniak on 10 January this year.

The trial continues tomorrow (Tues).