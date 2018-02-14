Two men, believed to be involved in organised crime in Cambridgeshire and Lincolnshire, arrested in dual raids

Two men, believed to be involved in organised crime in Cambridgeshire and Lincolnshire, have been arrested in connection with a nationwide waste crime investigation today, Tuesday February 13.

In a joint operation by the Environment Agency, the Metropolitan Police Service (MPS) and Government Agency Intelligence Network (GAIN), a 29-year-old man and a 46-year-old man were arrested in London for questioning in relation to waste crime, fraud and money laundering offences across the country.

The pair are believed to be involved in organised crime across the country, including in Lancashire, Middlesborough, Lincolnshire, Cambridgeshire and Kent.

Organised crime

Both men were arrested at their homes in Chelsea and Hampstead Heath. The properties were also searched as part of the investigation.

Environment Agency team leader Mark Rumble said: "These arrests are part of extremely serious organised crime activity, which involves the dumping of illegal waste, fraud and money laundering across the country. We are working closely with partners to share intelligence on illegal waste activity to ensure the culprits are brought to justice.

"We need everyone to play their part in the fight against waste crime – an issue that blights communities and drains valuable resources. Property and landowners are encouraged to be vigilant and report suspicious illegal activity to the Environment Agency."

Multiple agencies involved

The London GAIN co-ordinator said: "Working in partnership, sharing intelligence lawfully and efficiently, the GAIN aims to ensure that government agencies along with law enforcement will help reduce serious and organised crime, in the most cost effective way. This action is an excellent example of adopting a multi-agency approach."

Detective inspector Tim Court, Metropolitan Police Organised Crime Command, said: "Organised crime has many forms but always exploits and undermines individuals, businesses and society for financial gain.

"It is critical that different parts of the government work together to tackle organised crime, holding offenders to account and removing the financial incentive for their offending. Today’s activity has proven that the MPS and organised crime advisors will take action against those involved in any organised criminal activity in order to protect London."

Advice to land and property owners

* Check any empty land and property regularly, and make sure it is secure.

*Carry out rigorous checks on prospective and new tenants. Land and property owners have a responsibility to ensure anyone leasing their land/property complies with regulations. They may be committing an offence by allowing waste to be stored on land or property without the relevant permissions, leaving them liable to prosecution.

*Be vigilant and report any unusual behaviour.

* To report illegal waste activity, please call the Environment Agency’s incident hotline on 0800 80 70 60 or anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.