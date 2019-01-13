Two men charged with murder of Boston man named as Przemyslaw Cierniak

Two men have been charged with the murder of Przemyslaw Cierniak, 41.

Police revealed the new information in a statement today (Sunday).

Mariusz Skiba (32) of no fixed address and Dariusz Kaczkowski (33) of Woodville Road, Boston have both been charged with murder.

The men will be appearing before Lincoln Magistrates tomorrow (Monday January 14).

Investigating officers have named the victim as Przemyslaw Cierniak from Church Close.

In a statement they said this was an isolated incident and anyone with information is asked to contact them by calling 101 quoting 168 of 10 January.

Police were called to Wormgate at 12.25pm on Thursday following a report of a man who had suffered stab wounds. Mr Cierniak was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detective Chief Inspector Karl Whiffen, from the East Midlands Special Operations Unit, said: “We would like to appeal again for any witnesses who were in the Wormgate area of Boston around the time of the incident to contact us, as your information could be vital to our investigation.

“There are extra patrols in the town today, to offer reassurance to residents.”

Anyone with information should call 101, quoting Incident 168 of January 10.