Two men kicked out of Boston takeaway after racially abusing staff

Two men are being hunted by police after they racially abused staff at a Boston takeway.

Officers are appealing for witnesses to this hate crime which happened in Pizza Milano in Market Place, Boston, yesterday, Monday October 8.

Lincolnshire Police

Two men were being racially abusive and aggressive towards staff and refusing to leave the premises at around 10pm.

Any witnesses should call 101 quoting incident 444 of 8 October, or email force.control@lincs.pnn.police.uk

Alternatively call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111