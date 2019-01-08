Two suspected illegal immigrants detained as police hunt six others following stop on A17 at Fosdyke

Two people suspected of entering the UK illegally have been detained and Lincolnshire Police are hunting six others after a vehicle was stopped on the A17 this afternoon.

At 1.19pm today, Tuesday January 8, Police received a report that eight people were seen running from a lorry container on the A17 Main Road in Fosdyke.

Police are looking for six more suspected illegal immigrants

Two have been detained on suspicion of entering the UK illegally under the Immigration Act. The search for the other six continues.

The individuals were seen heading down the A17 towards the Holbeach area. They could be in the Moulton Seas End area or neighbouring villages or fields.

A search is underway by local officers, officers from Emopss including a dog handler to locate these individuals and a National Police Air Service helicopter is assisting with the search.

These individuals are reportedly wearing dark clothing. They may be in need of medical treatment.

Andy Morrice, Boston inspector, said: “We are asking residents to check their out-buildings and gardens. If anyone sees anyone acting suspiciously they should call us.”

If anyone suspects they have seen one of these people, please contact police on 101 quoting incident number 192 of January 8. In an emergency call 999.