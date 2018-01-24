UPDATE: Man taken to hospital after ‘noxious substance’ sprayed in his face

A man has been taken to hospital after a ‘noxious substance’ was sprayed in his face at an amusement arcade this morning (Wednesday.

Lincolnshire Police have confirmed they were called to the New Horizon arcade at 8.36am where the man was treated and taken to hospital.

Police now have one person under arrest in connection with the incident and they remain in custody.

Wednesday, 10.49am - A lane running off Boston Market Place was cordoned off by police this morning (Wednesday).

Emergency vehicles including police and an ambulance are reported to have been on scene at Bonners Lane, which runs between the New Horizon and Nationwide.

Lincolnshire Police have been contacted for further information.