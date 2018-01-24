UPDATE: Man taken to hospital following amusement theft was covered in ‘non-corrosive’ household cleaning product

Police have confirmed a man taken to hospital this morning (Wednesday) was covered in a ‘non-corrosive household cleaning product’ but is not seriously injured.

Officers attended Harris Amusement Arcade, Market Place, in Boston just after 8.35am to respond to an alarm activation at the premises.

A spokesman said that on arrival they found a man who was ‘covered in a liquid which has subsequently been identified as a non-corrosive household cleaning product’.

A statement said: “The man was taken to Pilgrim hospital, he is not seriously injured.

“An amount of money is missing from the premises and our investigations continue.”

A 54-year-old man, from Boston ,has been arrested on suspicion of theft and remains in custody.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 non-emergency number quoting incident 82 of January 24, 2018.

Wednesday - A man has been taken to hospital after a ‘noxious substance’ was sprayed in his face at an amusement arcade this morning (Wednesday).

Lincolnshire Police have confirmed they were called to an arcade at 8.36am where the man was treated and taken to hospital.

Police now have one person under arrest in connection with the incident and they remain in custody.

Wednesday, 10.49am - A lane running off Boston Market Place was cordoned off by police this morning (Wednesday).

Emergency vehicles including police and an ambulance are reported to have been on scene at Bonners Lane, which runs between the New Horizon and Nationwide.

Lincolnshire Police have been contacted for further information.