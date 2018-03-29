UPDATE: ‘No danger to the public’ police say after examining suspicious package

Police have confirmed they have examined a suspicious package reported at the Post Office building on West Street and found ‘no danger to the public’.

A statement from the police at 8.21pm said emergency services were being stood down and that West Street would ‘be re-opened very shortly’.

Photos from the scene on West Street. Supplied by On Time Transport. EMN-180330-093954001

A spokesman said: “We would like to thank members of the public who were inconvenienced for their patience but the safety of everyone is our top priority.”

Thursday, 4.41pm - West Street in Boston has been closed while police deal with a suspicious package this afternoon (Thursday), however, officers say there is no risk to anyone in the area.

A statement from the police said the package was reported at the Post Office.

They said: ”There is no risk to anyone in the area, we have closed the road and will be taking precautions to ensure our officers and other emergency service staff are protected.”

They have asked people to avoid the area until officers have finished their enquiries and re-opened the road.

No further details are available at this time.

Anyone with information should call 101 or 999 in an emergency, quoting incident 266 of March 28.