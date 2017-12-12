UPDATE: Police confirm ‘no murder investigation’ into death of man found with serious injuries hours after ‘trying car door handles’

Police have confirmed they are not currently carrying out a murder investigation into the death of a man after he was found with ‘serious facial injuries’.

A spokesman for the force said an update on the incident was due today (Tuesday), but confirmed the status of the investigation to The Standard.

The man was confirmed to have died in hospital yesterday (Monday) after he was found with serious injuries hours after allegedly being seen ‘trying car door handles’ on Sunday, December 3.

Police launched an appeal for witnesses after the man, in his 40’s was found outside the Church Hall (opposite Kingsway) on Skirbeck Road, in Boston, around 12.40am.

He had earlier been involved in an altercation with the public at about 11.27pm, on Spilsby Road, near the Mill Inn.

The man was taken to Boston Pilgrim and then Queen’s Medical Centre in a very serious condition, but police confirmed yesterday that he had died.

Since the incident officers have put out a number of appeals for information.

One in particular revolves around the drivers and occupants of two vehicles that were seen to stop for a short time at the location and who possibly spoke with the man.

The first car is possibly a small silver or light coloured hatchback and travelled from Kingsway onto Skirbeck Road, heading in the direction of South End.

The second car is possibly a small blue hatchback car and travelled from the South End direction along Skirbeck Road and turned into Kingsway.

Anyone with information is asked to call the 101 non-emergency number quoting incident 35 of December 3.

You can also report anything anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.