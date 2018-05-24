Vandals ‘need to think twice about their actions’ says councillor after plants pulled from In Bloom boxes

Angry councillors have called on vandals to ‘think twice’ about their actions and the detrimental impact’ they have on the town.

It follows planters in the town being targeted - with plants town out and thrown down or stolen and one planter completely turned over - for at least the third time in as many years.

The flower boxes are set up and organised in preparation for the yearly Boston in Bloom bid.

Boston Borough Council’s portfolio holder for tourism, arts, culture and heritage Coun Claire Rylott, said it continued to be a ‘very small minority in the town spoiling it for others to enjoy’.

“These people need to think twice about their actions and the detrimental impact it continues to have on our town,” she said.

“They clearly do not care about the surroundings they live in and are not aware of how many people are involved in making this town a brighter and better place to live.

“Perhaps they should stand back for a moment and think about how they would feel if vandalism occurred to their property.

“This doesn’t just happen in Boston, it is nationwide.

“Let’s hope we find them on camera and they are dealt with accordingly.

“While towns like ours are only in the headlines for bad news we will struggle to encourage professional people to live and work here.”

Boston Borough Council’s anti-social behaviour officers will investigate the incident and either forward any evidence of criminal damage to Lincolnshire Police or deal with directly, using powers under anti-social behaviour legislation.

Last year, a 16-year-old girl was caught on the town’s cameras after planters in the town near to the Ingram Memorial and a tree in Central Park were damaged.

And in 2016, a woman who pulled flowers out of a planter in Boston Market Place agreed to a session of restorative justice after she was also caught on cameras.

Anyone with information about these incidents can contact the council, anonymously if they wish, on 01204 314200.