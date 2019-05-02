Vandals spray Brexit slogans on Boston roundabout artwork installations

Vandals have damaged a sheep and shepherd put up by Boston in Bloom at the town's Wide Bargate roundabout.

The silhouettes of sheep and shepherds have had WTO Brexit Now sprayed on them.

The artwork installation was funded by the late Boston businessman Gareth Issac.

Boston in Bloom tweeted today: "We’re deeply saddened to see the vandalism on our sheep and the shepherd.

"This will cost Boston in Bloom a lot of money to remove, on a project that was kindly privately funded. the sheep at the Boston Wide Bargate roundabout."

WTO Brexit stands for World Trade Organisation Brexit, an option favoured by supporters of a no-deal Brexit.