Victim’s ‘eloquent’ letter reunites couple after assault goes to court

A couple embraced in court after magistrates said they were dealing with an assault he had carried out on her on his 30th birthday, in an ‘exceptional way’ because of her ‘eloquent letter’ in support of him.

Liam Joyce, 30, of Church Meadows, Boston admitted assaulting his partner Amy Hunt by beating at his parents’ home at Gilder Way, Fishtoft on March 30.

Jim Clare, prosecuting, said the couple had been at a 30th birthday party for him with family and friends and that afterwards they had spent the night at his parents’ house.

He said Joyce fell asleep on top of her and she had pushed him off, but he had woken up, had become very angry and had punched her in the face and she had fallen out of bed and hit her head on a bedside cabinet.

He said Ms Hunt said he had paced around the room, shouting, and had punched her several times and she had hit her head again on the bedside cabinet until he was interrupted by his mother coming in because of the noise.

Ms Hunt had been left with a black eye and bruising and had to go to hospital.

Mr Clare said the police were called and he was arrested.

Mitigating, Roger Lowther said it was ‘very clear’ he had punched her and he was ‘very remorseful’.

He said there had been no issues at the party and no ill feeling, but the couple had had a ‘quantity of alcohol’.

He said Joyce did not remember pushing her against the cabinet but did remember punching her between two and five times.

He said Ms Hunt, who was in court to support Joyce, wanted the relationship to continue and she had accepted it as a ‘one-off isolated incident’.

In a letter written by Ms Hunt, which was read out in court before being handed to the magistrates, she said that what had happened was ‘totally out of character’.

The magistrates said they were going to deal with the case in an ‘exceptional way’ because of Ms Hunt’s eloquent letter, and imposed an 18 month conditional discharge.

They also ordered Joyce to pay £105 in costs and charges.

The couple, who have not been able to meet since the incident because of Joyce’s bail restrictions, embraced in court after the sentence.