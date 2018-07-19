Vintage car and motorcycle stolen from Boston area

A red 1964 Porsche car and a green 1976 Harley Davidson motorbike were stolen from the garage of an address in Freiston between 6pm on July 14 and 8.30am on July 15.

It is thought the vehicles may have been loaded onto a lorry and transported along the A52.

The Harley Davidson stolen from an address in Freiston

If you have seen these vehicles, or have information, please get in touch with police in one of the following ways:

* Email force.control@lincs.pnn.police.uk with reference (146 of 15 July) in the subject box;

* Call 101 quoting reference number 146 of 15 July;

* Call the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111 or visit crimestoppers-uk.org