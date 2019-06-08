VOLUNTEERS WEEK: BEM for service to Lincolnshire Police

A dedicated volunteer with Lincolnshire Police has been recognised for her tireless efforts by being awarded a British Empire Medal in the Queen’s Birthday Honours.

Lynn Chantrey was nominated by the Force for voluntary services to Lincolnshire Police and the communities of Lincolnshire.

She began volunteering for the Force in 2013, beginning with the Nettleham Neighbourhood Policing Team.

Since then she has worked across a variety of projects, volunteering for more than 3,500 hours since she joined.

One of her biggest roles began in 2015 when she provided support for Operation Revive, where advice and help is given to vulnerable and elderly members of the community who have been identified as victims, or potential victims, of crime.

Lynn’s ongoing administrative support – including the management of other volunteers’ hours and expenses - assisting with case files and providing data has allowed the team to support more victims, including those who live in isolated communities.

Lynn said: “It was overwhelming to think that someone like me could get something this massive – I cried when I received the letter.

“I love what I do and it gives me a purpose, especially when you see the work that we do with victims of crime.

“I can see how much we help people, supporting them and helping them to re-build their confidence.

“It’s such a rewarding thing to be a part of.”

In addition to her work with Operation Revive, Lynn assists with training for officers, detectives, armed response and PCSOs.

A wheelchair user, Lynn has promoted disability within the Force and has consulted on the development of gym facilities, the new building at South Park, and access at headquarters in Nettleham.

Chief Constable Bill Skelly said: “Lynn richly deserves this honour for the vital support she has given to several teams across the Force.

“We really appreciate the huge contribution that volunteers make at Lincolnshire Police and I’m delighted that their role has been recognised.”