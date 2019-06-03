VOLUNTEERS WEEK: Tribute to police volunteers for amazing 64,000 hours

Lincolnshire Police have paid tribute to their voluteers who have given a staggering 64,000 hours in the past 12 months.

The 500 volunteers, who help in a variety of ways, are being given a special mention as the country celebrates Volunteers Week.

Police volunteers deserve our boundless gratitude. They give their time for free, in order to help keep our County safe. Police and Crime Commissioner Marc Jones

Their roles include Police Support Volunteers, such as car cleaners; covering the front counters at smaller rural stations; supporting vulnerable individuals under Op REVIVE; providing administrative support to mental health, Information Management Unit, Restorative Justice, Learning and Development as role players for student practicals and myriad other roles.

Recently three volunteers were recruited to open up the office at Boston Pilgrim Hospital and engage with visitors, patients and staff.

A further 11 Volunteer PCSOs who have just undertaken their second weekend of training and once they have completed their training will be based at stations from Boston to Louth and Spalding to Lincoln.

Specials continue to support front line police officers and the Specials’ Safer Roads and Rural Crime Teams have been working tirelessly to combat the Fatal 4 and tackle the problems of rural crime. Even our cadets get involved in helping out.

They learn about the police, but are also invaluable in assisting local officers with leaflet drops, local fetes and galas, parades and presentations and get involved with community safety initiatives to support the cadets’ social action theme.

Police and Crime Commissioner Marc Jones voiced his support for Volunteers Week. He said, “Police volunteers deserve our boundless gratitude. They give their time for free, in order to help keep our County safe. That’s a commitment worthy of recognition.

“I wholeheartedly support Volunteers Week and welcome the opportunity to say thank you to those selfless and remarkable people.”

All our volunteers are there to contribute towards keeping the County safe. As it’s National Volunteer’s Week, it’s and an excellent opportunity to thank every one of our volunteers for what they do. You can do this in person or on social media using @LPVolunteers and the hashtags #VolunteersWeek #LincsVolunteers #Thankavolunteer

To get involved, visit the Lincolnshire Police volunteers page here.