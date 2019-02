Lincolnshire Police have issued an appeal to find a man in connection with theft and fraud offences.

According to the force, Charlie Shillibeer is wanted in connection with theft from a vehicle and fraud by misrepresentation.

The 26-year-old could be in the Bourne area but could also be elsewhere in the county, said a spokesman.

Anyone who has seen him, or knows where he is, should contact the police on 101.